Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2021: MMP, EPD, HON

Energy stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil edged up $0.02 to $70.75 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 10, exceeding forecasts for a drop of 1.7 million barrels last week.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was gaining $0.14 to $73.84 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $3.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was 0.3% higher, rebounding from a 1% mid-morning decline, after saying it was extending the open season for the proposed expansion of its 450-mile pipeline system for refined petroleum products between Kansas to Colorado until Dec. 22 to provide customers with more time to finalize their commitments.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) climbed 0.5% after RBC Capital Markets increased its price target for the pipeline company by $1 to $32 a share and reiterated its outperform rating. The move follows the company Wednesday saying it has started commercial service on its new Gillis Lateral pipeline in Louisiana, adding 1 billion cubic feet of daily capacity to complement its recently expanded Acadian Haynesville system for liquefied natural gas customers on the US Gulf coast.

Honeywell (HON) was rising 1.3% after the industrial conglomerate announcing a new licensing agreement with the University of Texas to develop lower-cost carbon capture solutions for power plants and heavy industries.

