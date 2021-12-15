Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2021: EQNR, BP

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) dipped 0.4%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.71 at $70.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.51 to $73.19 per barrel and natural-gas futures were $0.12 higher at $3.87 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) gained 0.7% after the Norwegian state energy company entered into a collaboration with Cadent to develop a "hydrogen town" concept for Lincolnshire, England.

BP (BP) has selected GE Gas Power to provide the front-end engineering design study for a power project in Teesside, UK. Shares of the British energy major were down by just a small fraction.

Reuters reported that Brazilian police authorities are probing at least four 2011 fuel sale transactions between Petrobras (PBR) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to determine if the US bank bribed the state-run oil firm's employees to secure low-cost shipments. Shares of Petrobras were 0.8% lower recently.

