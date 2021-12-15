Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2021: D,MMP,EPD,HON

Energy stocks continued to pare their Wednesday losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.14 higher at $70.87 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 10, exceeding forecasts for a drop of 1.7 million barrels last week.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.53 to $74.27 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $3.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Dominion Energy (D) added 1.8% after the electric utility raised its quarterly dividend by 6% over its most recent distributions to $0.6675 per share starting in March.

Honeywell (HON) was rising 1.4% after the industrial conglomerate announced a new licensing agreement with the University of Texas to develop lower-cost carbon capture solutions for power plants and heavy industries.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was 1.1% higher, rebounding from a 1% mid-morning decline, after saying it was extending the open season for the proposed expansion of its 450-mile pipeline system for refined petroleum products between Kansas to Colorado until Dec. 22 to provide customers with more time to finalize their commitments.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) climbed 0.8% after RBC Capital Markets increased its price target for the pipeline company by $1 to $32 a share and reiterated its outperform rating. The move follows the company saying Wednesday it started commercial service on its new Gillis Lateral pipeline in Louisiana, adding 1 billion cubic feet of daily capacity to complement its recently expanded Acadian Haynesville system for liquefied natural gas customers on the US Gulf Coast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.