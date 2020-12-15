Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2020: TRP, TCP, TOT, VVV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.50% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was around 1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.31 at $47.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.17 to $50.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

TC Energy (TRP) was slightly higher after saying it has agreed to acquire all the outstanding units of TC Pipelines (TCP) in a deal valued at $1.68 billion. TC PipeLines was up more than 2% in recent trading.

Total (TOT) was marginally advancing after saying the government of Norway has approved the final investment decision for the carbon sequestration project in the Northern North Sea.

Valvoline (VVV) is offering $535 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2031. Valvoline was inactive in recent trading.

