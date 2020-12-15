Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2020: NVGS,OXY,MUR

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 46 cents to $47.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 32 cents to $50.61 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3% gain in recent trading.

In company news, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) rose more than 9% after WL Ross & Co Tuesday said it was selling its 39.1% equity interest in the liquefied natural gas carrier company to the BW Group at $9.00 per share, or 9.4% above the stock's volume-weighted average price over the previous 10 trading sessions.

Occidental (OXY) was 1.5% higher after saying its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary received a contract to provide carbon storage consulting services for the Minnkota Power Cooperative and its plan to build the world's largest carbon capture facility at its coal-fired power plant near Center, N.D. Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will advise on the safe design and overall requirements of the CO2 storage portion of the project, including transportation and geologic sequestration, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Murphy Oil (MUR) declined fractionally after Wells Fargo cut its investment recommendation for the energy producer to underweight from equal-weight previously and set an $11 price target for the stock.

