News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2023: SHEL, EQNR, WDS, SDRL

December 14, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 2.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.9%.

Global demand for oil is continuing to slow, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its oil consumption forecasts unchanged. World oil demand growth for 2023 was lowered by 90,000 barrels a day to 2.3 million barrels, the IEA said in its December market report. Next year, growth "is expected to ease significantly" to 1.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 4.1% to $72.32 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 4% to $77.24 per barrel.

US natural-gas stocks declined 55 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 8, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 117 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.9% to $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Linnorm gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea to Equinor (EQNR). Shell rose 2%, and Equinor gained 2.3%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said Leif Nelson will step down as chief operating and technology officer due to organizational changes. The company's shares jumped 6.2%.

Woodside Energy (WDS) and Santos' proposed AU$80 billion ($52 billion) merger is unlikely to be agreed on until February at the earliest, Reuters reported Thursday. Woodside shares rose 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
EQNR
WDS
SDRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.