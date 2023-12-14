Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2023: SHEL, EQNR, WDS, SDRL

Energy stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 2.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.9%.

Global demand for oil is continuing to slow, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its oil consumption forecasts unchanged. World oil demand growth for 2023 was lowered by 90,000 barrels a day to 2.3 million barrels, the IEA said in its December market report. Next year, growth "is expected to ease significantly" to 1.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 4.1% to $72.32 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 4% to $77.24 per barrel.

US natural-gas stocks declined 55 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 8, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 117 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.9% to $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Linnorm gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea to Equinor (EQNR). Shell rose 2%, and Equinor gained 2.3%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said Leif Nelson will step down as chief operating and technology officer due to organizational changes. The company's shares jumped 6.2%.

Woodside Energy (WDS) and Santos' proposed AU$80 billion ($52 billion) merger is unlikely to be agreed on until February at the earliest, Reuters reported Thursday. Woodside shares rose 1.9%.

