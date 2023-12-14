News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2023: SDRL, BP, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

December 14, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday, as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.6% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up almost 3% at $71.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 2.9% to $76.38 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

Seadrill (SDRL) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it has completed a $250 million share-buyback program.

BP (BP) was more than 2% higher after saying in a regulatory filing it will compel former Chief Executive Bernard Looney to return part of his remuneration, with the total affected reaching about 32.4 million pounds ($41.2 million).

Shell (SHEL) has agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Linnorm gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea to Equinor (EQNR), the companies said. Shell was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

