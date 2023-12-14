Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2023: OXY, SHEL, EQNR, SDRL, WDS

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 2.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 4.3%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

Global demand for oil is continuing to slow, the International Energy Agency said Thursday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its oil consumption forecasts unchanged. World oil demand growth for 2023 was lowered by 90,000 barrels a day to 2.3 million barrels, the IEA said in its December market report. Next year, growth "is expected to ease significantly" to 1.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 3% to $71.53 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 3% to $76.52 per barrel.

US natural-gas stocks declined 55 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 8, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 117 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 2.7% to $2.397 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares rose 2.9%. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) increased its stake in Occidental by buying 10.5 million shares this week, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.

Shell (SHEL) agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Linnorm gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea to Equinor (EQNR). Shell rose 2%, and Equinor gained 2.3%.

Seadrill (SDRL) said Leif Nelson will step down as chief operating and technology officer due to organizational changes. The company's shares jumped 7.2%.

Woodside Energy (WDS) and Santos' proposed AU$80 billion ($52 billion) merger is unlikely to be agreed on until February at the earliest, Reuters reported Thursday. Woodside shares rose 1.5%.

