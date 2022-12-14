Energy
STNG

Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2022: STNG, PR, GEOS, XLE, USO, UNG

December 14, 2022 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.34%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.80% at $75.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.77% to $81.30 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.73% lower at $6.61 per 1 million BTU.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was climbing past 1% after saying it has secured commitments for two separate credit facilities of up to $166.5 million in total.

Permian Resources (PR) said Chief Financial Officer George Glyphis will retire from his role, effective March 1, and will be succeeded by Guy Oliphint. Permian Resources was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was unchanged after saying it has entered into a contract with an international marine geophysical services provider to rent out OBX shallow water ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNG
PR
GEOS
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.