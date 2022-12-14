Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2022: STNG, PR, GEOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.34%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.80% at $75.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.77% to $81.30 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.73% lower at $6.61 per 1 million BTU.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was climbing past 1% after saying it has secured commitments for two separate credit facilities of up to $166.5 million in total.

Permian Resources (PR) said Chief Financial Officer George Glyphis will retire from his role, effective March 1, and will be succeeded by Guy Oliphint. Permian Resources was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) was unchanged after saying it has entered into a contract with an international marine geophysical services provider to rent out OBX shallow water ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes.

