Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2022: PR,PBR,SHLS,PLUG

Energy stocks turned moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.89 higher at $77.28 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.14 to $82.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.50 to $6.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Permian Resources (PR) fell about 1% after Wednesday saying George Glyphis will retire as chief financial officer on March 1 and will be succeeded by Guy Oliphint, who currently is a managing director and divisional co-head in Jefferies' (JEF) energy investment banking group.

Petrobras (PBR) slid 9.8% after federal regulators ordered the state-owned energy major to temporarily shut down 37 of its onshore oil and natural-gas production facilities in northeastern Brazil while the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels conducts an audit.

To the upside, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) gained 6.2% after late Tuesday saying Jeff Tolnar will become president at the solar-energy components company on Dec. 19, moving up from his current post as senior vice president for electric vehicle solutions.

Plug Power (PLUG) rose 7.8% after UBS began coverage of the fuel cells company with a buy stock rating and a $26 price target.

