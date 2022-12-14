Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2022: PBR, SHLS, PLUG

December 14, 2022 — 01:37 pm EST

Energy stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was edging 0.1% higher and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.08 to $77.47 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.14 to $82.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.50 lower at $6.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) slid 9.4% after federal regulators ordered the state-owned energy major to temporarily shut down 37 of its onshore oil and natural gas production facilities in northeastern Brazil while the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels conducts an audit.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) gained 5.4% after late Tuesday saying Jeff Tolnar will become president at the solar-energy components company on Dec. 19, moving up from his current post as senior vice president for electric vehicle solutions. The company also named a new chief revenue officer and chief human resources officer.

Plug Power (PLUG) gained 8.3% after UBS began coverage of the fuel cells company with a buy stock rating and a $26 price target.

