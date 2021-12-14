Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2021: SSL, EQNR, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.99%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.89 at $70.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.97 to $73.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $3.78 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was shedding more than 6% after saying it now expects to produce 6.7 million to 6.8 million tons of coal at its Secunda project in South Africa for fiscal 2022, down from its previous projection of 7.3 million to 7.4 million tons.

Equinor (EQNR) may sell a 19% stake in its Martin oilfield in the North Sea for more than $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. Equinor was recently down more than 1%.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) announced a deal to acquire US-based large utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Savion LLC from Macquarie's Green Investment Group. Shell was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.