Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2021: CAT,CVX,BRK.A,BRK.B,ALTO,NM

Energy stocks pared early gains by Tuesday afternoon as the broader market faltered, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was still up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.34 at $69.95 per barrel while global benchmark Brent fell $1.40 to $72.99. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $3.73 per million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was up 0.7% after signing a memorandum of understanding with Caterpillar's (CAT) Progress Rail subsidiary and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) BNSF Railway to test Progress Rail's hydrogen fuel cell-powered locomotive prototype. Chevron is developing the hydrogen refueling infrastructure for the project, which will be demonstrated on BNSF's lines pending terms of a final agreement.

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) declined 1.2%, reversing a nearly 3% morning gain, after saying it restarted its ethanol production facility in Magic Valley, Idaho, as planned last month. The facility also is being fitted to process ethanol byproducts into more than 33,000 tons of high-protein feed for cattle, poultry and hogs, Alto said.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) shares sank 21% after the tanker operator and dry bulk shipper said it secured almost $550 million in new debt financing, consisting of $287 million in commercial bank loan facilities and sale-leaseback agreements as well as $262.6 million in payment-in-kind loans. Proceeds, along with available cash, will be used to repay the company's 7.375% first-priority ship mortgage notes maturing Jan. 15 and to redeem $50 million of 11.25% senior secured notes coming due in August.

