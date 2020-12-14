Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2020: TRCH, BLDP, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) also added 1%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 3.4%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.65 to $47.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.62 per barrel to $50.59 and the natural gas futures were 9 cents higher to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose more than 9% after announcing on Monday it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Metamaterial, a developer of functional materials and nanocomposite products.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) added more than 3% after agreeing with Eltek Nordic to provide fuel cell backup power systems for telecom networks and other critical communication infrastructure.

In other news, Ecopetrol (EC) was up more than 1% after announcing that its board has approved a 2021 investment plan for $3.5 billion to $4 billion, the majority of which would be allocated to its projects in Colombia.

