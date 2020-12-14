Energy Sector Update for 12/14/2020: AEGN,BAK,SD,CEO

Energy stocks extended their Monday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.4% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 42 cents higher at $46.99 per barrel, reversing a mid-day retreat, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 29 cents to $50.26 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 9 cents to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aegion Corp (AEGN) declined almost 1% after Monday announcing plans to divest its energy-services business to instead focus solely on its water and sewer pipeline rehabilitation business. The moves follows a strategic review and a favorable vote by its board of directors and the company has now retained BofA Securities to assist with the upcoming sale, which is expected to formally begin next month.

Braskem (BAK) fell 1.6% after the petrochemicals firm Monday disclosed plans to work with the University of Illinois at Chicago to develop a new process for making the raw materials used to produce thermoplastic resins using CO2-capture technology from industry emissions. The project still is in its early stages and Braskem said it would use its expertise with commercial feedstock and polymer production to scale up the technology as well as helping validate the theoretical and experimental studies by the university.

Among gainers, SandRidge Energy (SD) raced more than 11% higher after Monday announcing the sale of its assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado to an unnamed buyer for $47 million. SandRidge said the assets produced less than 10% of its output during the three months ended Sept. 30 and also accounted for under 10% of its proved developed reserves during 2019.

CNOOC (CEO) rose 4.2% after the Chinese energy major said its majority-owned Penglai 25-6 oilfield project in the Bohai Sea has started production ahead of schedule. The new oilfield is projected to pump out more than 11,500 barrels of crude oil per day when it reaches peak production in 2023. CNOOC owns 51% of the project while ConocoPhillips (COP) subsidiaries own the remaining stake. Conoco shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon.

