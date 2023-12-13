News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2023: EQT, ENPH, EOSE, ARIS

December 13, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index jumped 3.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 8, following a matching decrease of 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $69.54 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.5% to $74.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.7% to $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, EQT (EQT) is considering the possibility of selling a portfolio of minority interests valued at more than $3 billion in wells located in the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania, Reuters reported Wednesday. EQT shares rose 3%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) said Wednesday it's expanding support for virtual power plants via grid-services programs in the US, backed by its new IQ batteries. The shares jumped 7.3%.

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) shares spiked 9% after the company was initiated at buy by Seaport with a $15 price target.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) soared 34%, a day after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable energy company Pine Gate to expand their partnership in energy storage installations.

