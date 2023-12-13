Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2023: EQT, ENPH, EOSE, ARIS

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index jumped 3.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 8, following a matching decrease of 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $69.54 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.5% to $74.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.7% to $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, EQT (EQT) is considering the possibility of selling a portfolio of minority interests valued at more than $3 billion in wells located in the Marcellus shale formation in Pennsylvania, Reuters reported Wednesday. EQT shares rose 3%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) said Wednesday it's expanding support for virtual power plants via grid-services programs in the US, backed by its new IQ batteries. The shares jumped 7.3%.

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) shares spiked 9% after the company was initiated at buy by Seaport with a $15 price target.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) soared 34%, a day after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable energy company Pine Gate to expand their partnership in energy storage installations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.