Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2023: EOSE, UGI

Energy stocks rose premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.3% higher. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.9%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) advanced 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.1% to $69.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude was up 1% at $73.96. Natural-gas futures were up 0.7% to $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) rallied 4.5%, a day after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable energy company Pine Gate Renewables to expand their partnership in energy storage installations.

UGI (UGI) said Tuesday it has named Mario Longhi as interim chief executive, succeeding Roger Perreault, who stepped down as president and CEO, effective immediately. The company's shares were up 0.9%.

