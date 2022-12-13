Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2022: NFE, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was also more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose more than 7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.01% at $74.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.1% to $79.65 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 6% higher at $6.98 per 1 million BTU.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was rallying past 9% after saying late Monday it expects to generate more than $11 billion of additional liquidity over the next three years.

Shell's (SHEL) Sarawak Shell Berhad subsidiary said Tuesday it agreed to sell its non-operating interests in two offshore production sharing contracts in Malaysia's Baram Delta to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production. Shell was over 1% higher in recent premarket activity.

