Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2022: NFE, DEN, WPRT, WPRT.TO

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 3.8% higher although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.47 to $75.64 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.82 to $80.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.32 higher at $6.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) rose almost 9% after the gas-to-power infrastructure company said late Monday it expects to generate more than $11 billion of additional liquidity over the next three years. The board also declared a dividend of $3 per share, payable on Jan. 13 to shareholders of record on Jan. 4.

Denbury (DEN) rose 5.4% after the oil and natural gas producer Tuesday said it signed a contract with an unspecified landowner in southwest Louisiana for the future development and operation of a carbon dioxide sequestration property. Denbury estimates it could eventually store up to 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide at the site, with initial injections starting as soon as 2026.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) was 1.4% lower, giving back an early 3% gain, after the alternative-fuels transportation company Tuesday said it was collaborating with London-listed Johnson Matthey to develop an after-treatment system to reduce or eliminate vehicle emissions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.