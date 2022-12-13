Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2022: FLNC,NFE,DEN,WPRT,WPRT.TO

Energy stocks continued to add to their midday gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 3.8% higher and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.22 higher at $75.39 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.79 to $80.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.35 to $6.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) gained almost 27% after the energy-storage company Tuesday disclosed plans to develop and produce its own battery packs in the US beginning in early 2024. The move is expected to provide better control over its global supply chain and increase standardization across its products, Fluence said.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) rose 7.5% after the gas-to-power infrastructure company late Monday declared a dividend of $3 per share, up from $0.10 in recent quarters.

Denbury (DEN) climbed 5.6% after the oil-and-gas producer Tuesday said it signed a contract with an unspecified landowner in southwest Louisiana for the future development and operation of a carbon dioxide sequestration property. Denbury estimates it could eventually store up to 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide at the site, with initial injections starting as soon as 2026.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) was 6.2% lower, giving back an early 3% gain, after the alternative-fuels transportation company Tuesday said it was collaborating with London-listed Johnson Matthey to develop an after-treatment system to reduce or eliminate vehicle emissions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

