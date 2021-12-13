Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2021: SWN,OXY,BKEP

Energy stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.7% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.08 to $71.75 per barrel, reversing a morning slide, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.19 to $74.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $3.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) tumbled 7.4% after the natural gas producer Monday priced a $328.2 million block trade of nearly 64 million common shares by certain shareholders. The shares were issued as part of the company's acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources. Southwestern Energy will not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) slid 4.6% after the energy major signed a revised credit agreement on Friday with a syndicate of banks extending its term through the end of June 2025 and cutting its borrowing capacity by 20% to $4 billion.

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) climbed 1.5% after the liquid asphalt company announced its planned purchase of an asphalt terminal and 200-acre industrial property in Colorado from an undisclosed seller. Separately, Blueknight said an unidentified third-party customer will materially enhance the site capabilities of an existing Blueknight terminal.

