Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2021: NFE,SWN,OXY,BKEP

Energy stocks narrowly trimmed a portion of their prior slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.38 lower at $71.29 per barrel, reversing a midday advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.62 to $74.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.13 higher to $3.79 per 1 million BTU, also giving back its morning gains above $4.00.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) declined 6.4% after the gas-to-power utility company Monday said it closed on a 15-year agreement to supply natural gas to Norsk Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil, providing 29.5 trillion British thermal units of natural gas from its Barcarena liquefied natural gas terminal slated for completion next year.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) slid 4.6% after the energy major signed a revised credit agreement on Friday with a syndicate of banks extending its term through the end of June 2025 and cutting its borrowing capacity by 20% to $4 billion.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) tumbled 7.6% after the natural gas producer Monday priced a $328.2 million block trade of nearly 64 million common shares by certain shareholders. The shares were issued as part of the company's acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources. Southwestern Energy will not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

To the upside, Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) climbed 1.4% after the liquid asphalt company announced its planned purchase of an asphalt terminal and 200-acre industrial property in Colorado from an undisclosed seller. Separately, Blueknight said an unidentified third-party customer will materially enhance the site capabilities of an existing Blueknight terminal.

