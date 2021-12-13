Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2021: EGY, NFE

Energy stocks were dipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.50 at $71.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.53 to $74.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up $0.10 at $4.03 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares were marginally lower premarket after it announced the drilling of its first well at the Etame offshore field in Gabon.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was unchanged after it commenced a 15-year deal to supply natural gas to Norsk Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.