Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2019: RIG, OAS, NEXT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.11%

CVX: +0.16%

COP: +0.40%

SLB: +0.33%

OXY: +0.52%

Leading energy stocks were advancing pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.74 at $59.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.98 to $65.18 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.49% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.79% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Transocean (RIG), which was climbing around 1% after saying its semisubmersible Development Driller III has been awarded a one year contract off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

(+) Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was more than 1% higher after announcing the transfer of its shares' listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ.

(-) Nextdecade (NEXT) was 8% lower after saying in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that a certain shareholder may sell 10.1 million common shares for up to $6.40 per unit.

