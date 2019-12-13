Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2019: PBR,RIG,SD,CHK,PHX,BKR,CHK,CLR,COG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.51%

CVX -0.61%

COP +0.26%

SLB -0.47%

OXY -1.32%

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 89 cents higher at $60.07 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 91 cents to $65.11 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies brought four oilrigs into the field during the seven days ended Dec. 13, boosting the total number to 667 and marking the first weekly increase since Oct. 18, according to data released Friday by energy services company Baker Hughes (BKR). The combined US oil and gas rig count was unchanged at 799, with producers pulling four gas rigs out of use this week. Canadian companies added nine oilrigs and six gas rigs, for 87 and 57 rigs, respectively, and lifting the North American total to 952 compared with 1,245 rigs in use during the year-ago period.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Petrobras (PBR) dropped over 5% after Friday confirming Brazil's Banco National Bank for Economic and Social Development is mulling the sale of its 10% equity stake in the Brazilian energy major through a secondary offering of stock. The company said it has received formal notice from the bank of the potential stock sale, adding Banco National has started the process of hiring advisers and assessing potential terms and conditions of the offering.

In other sector news:

(+) SandRidge Energy (SD) rose 2.6% after Friday naming John Suter, currently chief operating officer at the oil and natural gas producer, to be interim CEO following the resignation of Paul McKinney. Suter joined SandRidge in April 2015 as a senior vice president following prior stints with Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Continental Resources (CLR) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and American Energy Partners.

(+) Transocean (RIG) climbed almost 2% after late Thursday saying it has secured one-year contract with an estimated $91 million backlog for its semisubmersible Development Driller III rig off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. The contract is expected to begin between April to June.

(-) Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) fell over 2% after late Thursday reporting a $2.43 per share GAAP net loss for its FY19 ended Sept. 30, reversing an $0.86 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of $0.89 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.