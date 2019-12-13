Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2019: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, IEA/EIA/OPEC reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude touched its highest level in three months amid a partial trade agreement between the US and China, ending a 17-month long row between the world's two largest economies that outweighed the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning the US would become a net sustainable oil exporter in the next couple of years.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 1.3% to $59.94 along with Brent futures that jumped by 1.4% to $65.09, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Oil got a boost on Friday after the Trump administration removed the threat of any new import tariffs on Sunday, which bodes well for the energy market as higher tariffs have undermined global growth.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a statement that the US will be maintaining 25% tariffs on about $250 billion of Chinese imports while reducing levies on $120 billion in products to 7.5%. The phase-one deal also includes a commitment by China that it will make "substantial additional purchases" of US goods and services in the coming years, with specifying the dollar amount of imports.

In a report this week, the IEA forecast that the US would become a sustained net oil exporter by late 2020 or the following year, undermining ongoing efforts to stabilize the oil market.

Furthermore, the IEA sees a surplus in supplies in 2020 despite an agreement last week between the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia under which the cartel announced additional cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, bringing the total cuts to 1.7 million barrels per day.

OPEC, however, said that it saw the oil market largely in balance next year even as it admitted to the possibility of a glut early on in the year.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude stockpiles in the US at 447.9 million barrels stood 4% above their five-year average for this time of the year. In its weekly report, the agency said on Wednesday that inventories rose by 822,000 barrels over a week to Dec. 6. That compared with expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel plunge in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

Meanwhile, the US weekly oil rig count rose by four to 667, the first weekly increase in eight, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was flat 799 as gas rigs were down by four to 129 during the week that ended Dec. 13.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation jumped by nine to 87, and gas rigs were up by six to 57 during the week. As a result, the North American total climbed by 15 to 952 versus 1,245 a year ago, the data showed.

