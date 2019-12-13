Energy Sector Update for 12/13/2019:

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.69%

CVX -0.03%

COP +0.69%

SLB -0.02%

OXY -0.25%

Energy stocks were slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 70 cents to $59.88 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 87 cents to $65.07 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.30 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding over 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% increase.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) SandRidge Energy (SD) rose over 2% after Friday naming John Suter, currently chief operating officer at the oil and natural gas producer, to be interim CEO following the resignation of Paul McKinney. Suter joined SandRidge in April 2015 as a senior vice president following prior stints with Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Continental Resources (CLR) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and American Energy Partners.

In other sector news:

(+) Transocean (RIG) climbed more than 4% after late Thursday saying it has secured one-year contract with an estimated $91 million backlog for its semisubmersible Development Driller III rig off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. The contract is expected to begin between April to June.

(-) Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) fell over 2% after late Thursday reporting a $2.43 per share GAAP net loss for its FY19 ended Sept. 30, reversing an $0.86 per share profit during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of $0.89 per share.

