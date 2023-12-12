Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2023: TTE, SBOW, RIG

Energy stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each falling 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.1%.

The US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday slashed its forecast for 2024 Brent crude oil prices by 11% even as it sees global oil inventories falling in the first quarter of the year following further OPEC+ production cuts announced last month.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 4% to $68.44 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 3.9% to $73.09 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.7% lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares fell 0.5% after it said Tuesday it has acquired three startups -- Dsflow, Nash Renewables and Predictive Layer -- to boost its growth in the electricity business.

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 2.2 million common SilverBow shares by an affiliate of Strategic Value Partners. SilverBow shares slumped 8.6%.

Transocean (RIG) said Tuesday it signed a contract for the Transocean Barents with OMV Petrom in the Romanian Black Sea at a daily rate of $465,000, excluding additional services. Transocean was shedding 1.6%.

