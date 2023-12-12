Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2023: KNTK, KRP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.9% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.3% at $69.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 2.2% to $74.36 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.36 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) was slipping past 5% after saying an upsized secondary offering of 6.5 million class A common shares by selling stockholder Apache Midstream has been priced at $31.50 apiece.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) said the borrowing base and total commitments under its revolving credit facility were raised to $550 million from $400 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares were up 1.8% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.