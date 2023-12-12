News & Insights

Energy
KNTK

Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2023: KNTK, KRP, XLE, USO, UNG

December 12, 2023 — 09:26 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.9% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.3% at $69.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 2.2% to $74.36 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.36 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) was slipping past 5% after saying an upsized secondary offering of 6.5 million class A common shares by selling stockholder Apache Midstream has been priced at $31.50 apiece.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) said the borrowing base and total commitments under its revolving credit facility were raised to $550 million from $400 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares were up 1.8% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNTK
KRP
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.