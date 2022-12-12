Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, TTE, LNG

Energy stocks were rising premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.5% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 0.2%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 9% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up about 0.7% at $71.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained more than 0.1% to $76.21 per barrel and natural gas futures were about 11% higher at $6.91 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 0.7% after it announced it is working toward exploring its Block 9 gas project in Lebanon next year together with Eni (E).

