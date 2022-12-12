Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2022: PBF, MED, PBA, PPL.TO, TTE, E, KEY.TO

Energy stocks extended their Monday advance, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 2.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.39 higher at $73.41 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was increasing $2.11 to $78.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.26 to $6.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PBF Energy (PBF) raced over 10% higher after the oil and natural gas producer Monday said its board of directors have authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Class A common shares.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) rose 6.8% after the waste management and biogas producer announced its purchase of privately held data manager Huco Consulting. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) climbed 2% after saying it was selling a 50% non-operated stake in the Key Access Pipeline System previously held by its joint venture with KKR & Co (KKR) to private-equity buyers Stonepeak Partners for CA$662.5 million ($484.5 million) in cash. Keyera (KEY.TO) will continue to own the 50% operating interest in the natural gas liquids pipeline connecting gasfields in northwestern Alberta with energy hubs in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, Stonepeak said.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 1.7% after it was starting work on the Block 9 natural gas project offshore Lebanon following recent talks with the country's energy and resources minister.

