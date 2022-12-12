Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2022: MEG, PBA, PPLTO, TTE, E, KEY.TO

December 12, 2022

Energy stocks were higher this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.48 to $73.50 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was increasing $2.06 to $78.16 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.52 higher at $6.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) rose 7.2% after the waste management and biogas producer announced its purchase of privately held data manager Huco Consulting. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA, PPL.TO) climbed 1.2% after saying it was selling a 50% non-operated stake in the Key Access Pipeline System previously held by its joint venture with KKR & Co (KKR) to private-equity buyers Stonepeak Partners for CA$662.5 million ($484.5 million) in cash. Keyera (KEY.TO) will continue to own the 50% operating interest in the natural gas liquids pipeline connecting gasfields in northwestern Alberta with energy hubs in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, Stonepeak said.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was up 1% after it was starting work on the Block 9 natural gas project offshore Lebanon following recent talks with the country's energy and resources minister. The French energy major, together with Italian producer Eni (E) have sent out bid requests for drillers and other equipment and were expecting to select crews by the end of March and finish environmental studies by midyear.

