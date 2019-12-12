Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2019: TOT,ECA,CVA,MNRL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.78%

CVX +2.05%

COP +1.89%

SLB +2.11%

OXY +1.80%

Energy stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 2.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 42 cents higher at $59.18 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 73 cents to $64.45 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 9 cents higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Total (TOT) rose fractionally on Thursday after the French energy major said it was moving forward to develop two deep-water assets in the Gulf of Mexico. The company owns a 37.1% working interest in the Anchor oil field off the coast of Louisiana, which will link seven subsea wells linked to a semi-submersible floating unit expected to extract first oil in 2024. It also has begun front-end engineering and design for its 60%-owned North Platte discovery, including eight subsea wells and two subsea drilling bases.

In other sector news:

(+) Encana Corp (ECA) was 4.5% higher after the Canadian oil and gas company late Wednesday filed regulatory documents formally seeking to change its corporate domicile to the United States. The company has scheduled a Jan. 14 special shareholders meeting for investors to vote on the proposal, which also includes rebranding the company under the Ovintiv name and issuing one share of the new company's stock for each Encana share now outstanding.

(+) Covanta Holding (CVA) turned narrowly higher again this afternoon, giving back a small gain that followed the company announcing a deal with Zhao County in China and a strategic local partner to build and operate a new energy-from-waste facility for the county and nearby jurisdictions.

(-) Brigham Minerals (MNRL) dropped over 1% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $199.1 million public offering of 11 million common shares at $18.10 each, or 2.9% below the Wednesday's closing price for the stock.

