Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2019: SWN, MNRL, BKR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.07%

CVX: +0.15%

COP: +0.31%

SLB: -0.33%

OXY: +0.29%

Most energy majors were gaining pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate oil for January delivery was up $0.15 at $58.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.30 to $64.02 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.45% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) Southwestern Energy (SWN) expects to see single-digit growth in its production for 2020 as it implements a conservative strategy amid falling oil prices, but it also forecasts increased demand for natural gas, S&P Global Platts reported, citing CEO Bill Way. Southwestern Energy was flat in recent trade.

(-) Brigham Minerals (MNRL) was marginally declining after it priced an underwritten public offering of 11 million shares of class A common stock at $18.10 per share, 2.9% lower than the closing price on Wednesday.

(+) Baker Hughes (BKR) was up more than 1% after unveiling a 10-year agreement to buy renewable power for its 170 facilities in Texas from France's EDF Energy.

