Energy Sector Update for 12/12/2019: ECA, CVA, MNRL

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 57 cents to $59.33 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 60 cents to $64.32 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing over 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% gain.

(+) Encana Corp (ECA) was 3% higher after the Canadian oil and gas company late Wednesday filed regulatory documents formally seeking to change its corporate domicile to the United States. The company has scheduled a Jan. 14 special shareholders meeting for investors to vote on the proposal, which will require a favorable vote by two-thirds of the share cast.

(+) Covanta Holding (CVA) rose fractionally after announcing a deal with Zhao County in China and a strategic local partner to build and operate a new energy-from-waste facility to provide a sustainable waste solution to the county and nearby jurisdictions.

(-) Brigham Minerals (MNRL) dropped nearly 1% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $199.1 million public offering of 11 million common shares at $18.10 each, or 2.9% below the Wednesday's closing price for the stock.

