Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2023: OXY, PSX, CVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was inactive while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 9.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.04% at $71.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil was off 0.04% at $75.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 10.8% lower at $2.303 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said it has agreed to acquire Midland, Texas-based oil and gas producer CrownRock for $12 billion in cash and stock and the assumption of CrownRock's debt. Occidental Petroleum was declining 0.3% pre-bell.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was advancing 0.3% after it set a capital budget of $2.2 billion for 2024, including $1.3 billion for growth capital.

CVR Energy (CVI) was down 0.1% after it priced a private placement of $600 million of 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.