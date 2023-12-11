Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2023: OXY, HAL, VST, PBR

Energy stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $71.60 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 0.6% to $76.31 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 7.6% to $2.348 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) agreed to buy oil and gas producer CrownRock for $12 billion in cash and stock, including debt. Occidental shares rose 0.7%.

Halliburton (HAL) said Monday it will collaborate with the Libra consortium, led by Petrobras (PBR), to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. Halliburton fell 0.2%, and Petrobras dropped 0.5%.

Vistra (VST) fell 0.9% after the company launched concurrent private offerings of 6.95% senior secured notes due 2033 and 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

