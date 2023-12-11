News & Insights

Energy
OXY

Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2023: OXY, HAL, VST, PBR

December 11, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $71.60 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract climbed 0.6% to $76.31 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 7.6% to $2.348 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) agreed to buy oil and gas producer CrownRock for $12 billion in cash and stock, including debt. Occidental shares rose 0.7%.

Halliburton (HAL) said Monday it will collaborate with the Libra consortium, led by Petrobras (PBR), to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. Halliburton fell 0.2%, and Petrobras dropped 0.5%.

Vistra (VST) fell 0.9% after the company launched concurrent private offerings of 6.95% senior secured notes due 2033 and 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2031.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
HAL
VST
PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.