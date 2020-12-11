Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2020: XOM,AMPY,EQNR,BRN

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior retreat, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was settled 21 cents lower at $46.57 per barrel, reversing a small morning advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 27 cents to $49.98 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was declining fractionally in late trade, with the energy major earlier Friday saying it detected hydrocarbons at the Sloanea-1 exploration well offshore Suriname, marking its first discovery in the South American country. The well in the Block 52 exploration area reached a total depth of 15,682 feet and is now being evaluated to determine its resource potential, the company said.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) was almost 1% lower, giving back a narrow gain earlier Friday after saying it acquired a 49% stake in 12 conventional onshore exploration and production licenses in Siberia from Russian energy company Rosneft for $550 million, including $325 million in cash and customary adjustments. Equinor also Friday said it repurchased 734,253 shares at NOK 149.08 ($16.90) apiece, or slightly more than $12.4 million overall.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) tumbled almost 22% after Friday pricing a $9.8 million secondary offering of Fir Tree Capital's entire equity stake in the oil and natural gas producer, selling nearly 8.55 million shares at $1.15 apiece, or 23.3% under Thursday's closing price. The company did not offer any shares and did not receive any of the proceeds, it said.

To the upside, Barnwell Industries (BRN) rose 8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company Friday reported Q4 net income of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.52 per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 58% over year-ago levels to $4.9 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

