Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2020: XOM, PHX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently down 0.77%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.40% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was gaining 0.43% in value. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.14 at $46.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.24 to $50.01 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said hydrocarbons were detected at the Sloanea-1 exploration well on Block 52 offshore Suriname. The company was slightly lower in recent trading.

PHX Minerals (PHX) was down more than 3% recently, returning a portion of its gains from the previous day when it posted a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.07 a diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.35 a diluted share for the same period in 2019.

