Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, MDR, TALO

Most top energy stocks were trading lower during pre-market hours Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery retreated 24 cents to $59.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was 35 cents lower to $63.99 per barrel. The January natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was falling almost 0.6% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was gaining more than 1%.

Among other news in the energy sector:

(-) McDermott International (MDR), which was marginally higher. The construction company, together with Chiyoda International and Zachry Group, said Freeport LNG Development has started commercial operations on the first production line at its natural gas liquefaction in Freeport, Texas.

(-) Chevron (CVX), which retreated 0.5%, after the company announced that it expects to record an impairment charge of up to $11 billion in the fourth quarter, with more than half related to its Appalachia shale assets amid a downward revision to its commodity outlook.

(=) Talos Energy (TALO) was flat after announcing that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of Gulf of Mexico assets from affiliates of ILX Holdings, Castex Energy and Venari Resources for $640 million.

