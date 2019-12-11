Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2019: PBR,GEL,CNQ,CNQ.TO,CVX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.15%

CVX -1.11%

COP -0.13%

SLB +2.97%

OXY +0.16%

Energy stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 48 cents lower at $58.76 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract declined 46 cents to $63.88 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by around 800,000 barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 6, reaching 447.9 million barrels and marking the sixth week in seven commercial supplies increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. Crude oil stockpiles are now about 4% above the five-year average for early December, the agency said.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Petrobras (PBR) was fractionally higher on Wednesday amid reports the Brazilian state-run energy major was set to meet the higher end of 2019 production outlook and also said it was scrapping plans to build a new refinery near Rio de Janeiro. Speaking at a breakfast presentation attended by Reuters, the director of Petrobras' exploration and production operations, Carlos Alberto do Oliveira, said the company this year will produce more than 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including a record 3.1 million barrels per day during November.

In other sector news:

(+) Genesis Energy (GEL) rose 2.5% after Wednesday announcing agreements to provide downstream transportation services for Murphy Oil (MUR) from the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline company is expected to ship up to 80,000 barrels of oil and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, it said.

(+) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was narrowly higher after TPH raised its investment recommendation for the oil and natural gas company to buy from hold previously and also set a CAD$46 price target for its stock.

(-) Chevron (CVX) fell over 1% after the energy major said it expects to record up to $11 billion in impairment charges against its Q4 financial results, with more than half of the charges resulting the drop in value of its Appalachia shale assets and a downward revision in its commodity outlook.

