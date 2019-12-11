Energy Sector Update for 12/11/2019: GEL,CNQ,CNQ.TO,CVX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.22%

CVX -0.98%

COP -0.29%

SLB +2.68%

OXY +0.79%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up fractionally as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was slipping 70 cents to $58.54 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was declining 92 cents to $63.49 per barrel. January natural gas futures were up a penny at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping over 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain.

In industry news:

US crude oil inventories rose by around 800,000 barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 6, reaching 447.9 million barrels and marking the sixth week in seven commercial supplies increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. Crude oil stockpiles are now about 4% above the five-year average for early December, the agency said.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Genesis Energy (GEL) rose nearly 3% after Wednesday announcing agreements to provide downstream transportation services for Murphy Oil (MUR) from the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline company is expected to ship up to 80,000 barrels of oil and up to 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was fractionally higher after TPH raised its investment recommendation for the oil and natural gas company to buy from hold previously and also set a CAD46 price target for its stock.

(-) Chevron (CVX) fell 1% after the energy major said it expects to record up to $11 billion in impairment charges against its Q4 financial results, with more than half of the charges resulting the drop in value of its Appalachia shale assets and a downward revision in its commodity outlook.

