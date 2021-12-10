Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2021: VAL,FTI,PBR,RIO,CGRN

Energy stocks turned slightly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.73 higher at $71.67 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $1.00 to $75.42 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.13 to $3.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valaris (VAL) climbed over 10% after the drillship company said it has signed a support agreement with Famatown Finance and granted board observer rights to the Seatankers Group investment vehicle after the group acquired a 5% stake in Valaris through a series of open market transactions. Famatown also may nominate a director to Valaris board if the ownership stake rises to a certain level, it said.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) climbed 5.4% after the microturbine company said its distributor Horizon Power Systems has signed a 10-year factory protection plan and service contract for an 800-kilowatt C800S Signature Series Capstone energy system installed at a remote gas compression station in southeastern New Mexico.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was rising 0.2%, retracing most of its small gain earlier Friday that followed the company saying it secured three frame agreements from Brazilian energy major Petrobras (PBR) to make more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years and valued at between $500 million to $1 billion.

Rio Tinto (RIO) rose 0.1% after saying it has begun work on a solar and wind power plant project that will supply its QMM ilmenite mine in southern Madagascar. The company is expecting its Madagascar operations to be carbon neutral by 2023.

