Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2021: RDS.A, RDS.B, FTI, PBR, PHX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Friday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.95 at $71.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.86 to $75.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $3.86 per 1 million BTU.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was marginally advancing after saying its shareholders have approved a proposal to simplify the company's share structure.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it secured three frame agreements from Petrobras (PBR) for the manufacture of more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years in Brazil, as well as services. Petrobras was slightly higher recently.

PHX Minerals (PHX) was gaining more than 5% after it announced an amendment to increase the borrowing base of its revolving credit facility to $32 million from $27.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.