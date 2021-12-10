Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2021: FTI,PBR,RIO,CGRN

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.1% decline but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.35 to $71.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.32 to $74.74 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $3.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) was slipping 0.9%, giving back a small gain earlier Friday that followed the company saying it secured three frame agreements from Brazilian energy major Petrobras (PBR) to make more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years and valued at between $500 million to $1 billion.

Rio Tinto (RIO) rose 0.1% after saying it has begun work on a solar and wind power plant project that will supply its QMM ilmenite mine in southern Madagascar. The company is expecting its Madagascar operations to be carbon neutral by 2023.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) climbed 5% after the microturbine company said its distributor Horizon Power Systems has signed a 10-year factory protection plan and service contract for an 800-kilowatt C800S Signature Series Capstone energy system installed at a remote gas compression station in southeastern New Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.