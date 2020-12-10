Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2020: OXY,NAT,GEL,MGY

Energy stocks hung on to their outsized gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.26 higher at $46.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added $1.51 to $50.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 11 cents to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was just under 10% higher in late Thursday trading, leading gains among companies on the S&P 500 index, supported by Goldman Sachs raising its price target for the energy major by $7.25 to $18.25 a share and reiterating its neutral stock rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 9.6% after Thursday saying board member Alexander Hansson purchased another 45,000 of the petroleum shipping company's shares at $3.29 apiece. Hansson is the son of Nordic American board chairman, founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) rose 5.7% after Goldman Sachs Thursday raised its price target for the energy company by $1.50 to $9.50 a share and reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

Genesis Energy (GEL) advanced 5.5% after Thursday beginning a $550 million public offering of its senior unsecured notes due 2027 and using a portion of the net proceeds to fund a tender offer for $389.6 million of its outstanding 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023. Remainding funds will be used for general partnership purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.