Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2020: NAT,GEL,MGY

Energy stocks were posting outsized gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.68 to $47.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $1.74 to $50.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 15 cents higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 6.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% gain.

In company news, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) climbed 9% after Thursday saying board member Alexander Hansson purchased another 45,000 of the petroleum shipping company's shares at $3.29 apiece. Hansson is the son of Nordic American board chairman, founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was 4.9% higher after Thursday beginning a $550 million public offering of its senior unsecured notes due 2027 and using a portion of the net proceeds to fund a tender offer for $389.6 million of its outstanding 6% senior unsecured notes due 2023. Remainding funds will be used for general partnership purposes.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) rose 3.8% after Goldman Sachs Thursday raised its price target for the energy company by $1.50 to $9.50 a share and reiterated its buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

