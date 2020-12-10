Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2020: KOS, RDS.A, RDS.B, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by 0.10% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were recently gaining more than 1% in value. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.87 at $46.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.92 to $49.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was more than 4% higher after saying it completed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) unit B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij to farm down exploration assets in Suriname, Sao Tome & Principe, and Namibia.

Total (TOT) secured a 16.6% equity interest in the Energia Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export project (ECA LNG) in Baja California, Mexico. The project is expected to start operations in 2024. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

