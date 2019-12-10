Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2019: EQNR, ENB, TTI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.13%

CVX: +0.34%

COP: -0.05%

SLB: -0.32%

OXY: +0.16%

Top energy stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.01 at $59.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.13 to $64.17 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.16% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.92% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Equinor (EQNR) has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in Baltyk I, an offshore wind development project in Poland, from energy company Polenergia. Equinor was down over 1% in recent trading.

(+) Enbridge Inc (ENB) was slightly gaining after saying it will focus on growing its three core franchises of liquid pipelines, gas transmission and gas distribution storage in 2020. The company also said it will increase its 2020 quarterly dividend by 9.8% to $0.81 per share, which will be paid beginning March 1 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 14.

(=) Tetra Technologies (TTI) said it will record a Q4 non-cash impairment charge of between $80 million and $100 million to write-down the value of its El Dorado chemical production assets in Arkansas. Tetra Technologies was unchanged after the announcement.

