Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2019: DVN,DOW,ENB,ENB.TO,SLB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.75%

CVX +0.62%

COP -0.06%

SLB +0.13%

OXY +0.25%

Energy stocks turned narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 22 cents higher at $59.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 16 censt to $64.41 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) McDermott International (MDR) was down over 3% in late Tuesday trading. The construction company, together with Chiyoda International and Zachry Group, said Freeport LNG Development has begun commercial operations on the first production line at its natural gas liquefaction in Freeport, Texas. The McDermott-led project previously introduced feed gas to the new plant in July and produced its first liquid in August followed by initial shipments the following month.

In other sector news:

(+) Devon Energy (DVN) was over 1% higher after the oil and natural gas producer said it has signed an agreement with chemical giant Dow (DOW) to assist with the joint development of some of Devon's acreage in central Oklahoma. Devon is expected to monetize 50% of its working interest in 133 undrilled locations in exchange for about a $100 million drilling carry over the next four years.

(+) Enbridge Inc (ENB) was fractionally higher after the Canadian pipeline company said it will increase its quarterly dividend paid to investors in 2020 by 9.8% over current levels to $0.81 per share, starting on March 1 to shareholders of record on Feb. 14.

(-) Schlumberger (SLB) said Tuesday Simon Ayat will step down as chief financial officer on Jan. 22 and be succeeded by vice president of finance Stephane Biguet. Ayat will remain with Schlumberger as a strategic adviser for two years, the company said. Shares were up 0.4% in late-day trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.